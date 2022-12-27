Home States Telangana

Telangana: Suravaram advocates CPI-CPM reunification to defeat ‘fascists’

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that there would be no death for the Communist parties in the country.

Published: 27th December 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

CPI

Members of CPI take out a rally to mark party’s 98th foundation Day in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy once again reiterated that the reunification of CPI and CPM would help in defeating fascism in the country. Addressing a meeting on the 98th foundation day of CPI here on Monday, Sudhakar Reddy said that the reunification of communists and leftists would also help to achieve unity of democratic forces and to launch a powerful peoples’ movement.

Urging the party workers to launch new movements on peoples’ problems, he said that the CPI cadre has a historic responsibility to fight for the peoples’ cause.

The CPI general secretary lamented that currently the country was under the rule of fundamentalists and fascists. If the members of the Left parties were in Parliament they could raise the voice on behalf of the people, he said.

He also recalled that the services rendered by the CPI in the last 98 years. On the reunification proposal, Sudhakar Reddy recalled how a BJP leader too wanted to know why the CPI and CPM were not reunited. Former President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy too posed similar question in the past, he recalled.

“I am not saying that the Left will form the government at the Centre after reunification. But, strengthening of Left forces in the country is required to build larger democratic movements to defeat the communal forces,” Sudhakar Reddy said.

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that there would be no death for the Communist parties in the country. He said that they would build more peoples’ movements in the future. Former MLC Prof K Nageshwar Rao and others also addressed the meeting. CPI national secretary Syed Azeez Pasha, Palla Venkat Reddy, State leaders N Balamallesh, ET Narasimha and PJ Chandrasekhar Rao were present on the occasion.

