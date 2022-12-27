Home States Telangana

TPCC lodges police complaints over fake social media posts against Revanth in Telangana

Based on their complaints, the police have registered cases.

Published: 27th December 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC general secretary Madhusudhan Reddy files a complaint at Abdullahpurmet Police Station on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of Congress has lodged multiple complaints across the State against an individual who circulated fake news on social media, claiming that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has registered a political party.

In a statement issued here on Monday, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that an individual who goes by the name “Journalist Shankar” on Twitter has “intentionally circulated false news on social media with a criminal intent to promote enmity, and hatred against Revanth Reddy”.

He said that within a couple of hours after posting the tweet in question, it garnered about 9,000 views. Based on their complaints, the police have registered cases.

