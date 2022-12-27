Home States Telangana

Unlike Telangana Assembly, every member heard in Parliament, says Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman

Referring to the financial situation of Telangana, he said that the State is unable to clear the dues it owes to power distribution companies and there by forcing those Discoms into huge losses.

Published: 27th December 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dr K Laxman

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dr K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Parliamentary Board Member and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Monday said that meaningful debates and discussions took place in the Upper House during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament.

He said the Union government has answered the questions raised by the members irrespective of which political parties they belogned. Addressing a press conference, Laxman said that unlike Telangana Assembly, the Parliament gave equal opportunities to all the members.  

He said that he got an opportunity to speak during question hour, zero hour, special mentions hour, and also during the introduction of Bills. He said that he has exposed the Telangana government for changing the names of Central government schemes to divert and misappropriate funds. He also said that he has received an assurance from the Central government through Rajya Sabha on the development of Jogulamba Shakthi Peetam and the 1000 Pillar Temple.

Referring to the financial situation of Telangana, he said that the State is unable to clear the dues it owes to power distribution companies and there by forcing those Discoms into huge losses. “The lands belonging to public sector undertakings are being encroached upon by the land sharks with the support of State government. It is the case with HMT, IDPL. Lands worth crores of rupees are being privatised. I exposed this aspect too,” he said.

“I also exposed how KCR has been deceiving the farmers by not implementing Fasal Bheema Yogana, Kisan Samman. And also how KCR failed to fulfil his promise to enhance ST reservation to 10 per cent,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Laxman winter session of Parliament
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp