Unlike Telangana Assembly, every member heard in Parliament, says Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Parliamentary Board Member and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Monday said that meaningful debates and discussions took place in the Upper House during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament.

He said the Union government has answered the questions raised by the members irrespective of which political parties they belogned. Addressing a press conference, Laxman said that unlike Telangana Assembly, the Parliament gave equal opportunities to all the members.

He said that he got an opportunity to speak during question hour, zero hour, special mentions hour, and also during the introduction of Bills. He said that he has exposed the Telangana government for changing the names of Central government schemes to divert and misappropriate funds. He also said that he has received an assurance from the Central government through Rajya Sabha on the development of Jogulamba Shakthi Peetam and the 1000 Pillar Temple.

Referring to the financial situation of Telangana, he said that the State is unable to clear the dues it owes to power distribution companies and there by forcing those Discoms into huge losses. “The lands belonging to public sector undertakings are being encroached upon by the land sharks with the support of State government. It is the case with HMT, IDPL. Lands worth crores of rupees are being privatised. I exposed this aspect too,” he said.

“I also exposed how KCR has been deceiving the farmers by not implementing Fasal Bheema Yogana, Kisan Samman. And also how KCR failed to fulfil his promise to enhance ST reservation to 10 per cent,” he added.

