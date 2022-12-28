Celebration on CBI handover of poachgate has exposed BJP: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was known in the past as Congress Bureau of Investigation, has now turned into “Central BJP Investigation”.

In a statement, Rama Rao wondered why the BJP leaders were celebrating when the High Court handed over the BRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI. He alleged that the celebrations of the BJP leaders have “thoroughly exposed the thieves”.

Though the BJP leaders distanced themselves from the poaching case earlier, they are now celebrating and carrying the accused on their shoulders, Rama Rao alleged. He asked whether the accused were ready for narco analysis and polygraph (lie detector) tests besides a CBI probe?

Rama Rao said that the BJP had already lost its credibility in society after its attempts to poach BRS leaders.Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy should answer why he termed the High Court’s decision to hand over the case to the CBI as the ‘victory of BJP’, Rama Rao said.

He asked Kishan why the BJP leaders had obstructed the progress of investigation into the poaching case. Rama Rao also found fault with Kishan for stating that if the CBI investigated the case, the accused would get a clean chit. The BJP even surpassed the Congress records in misusing the Central investigation age-ncies, the minister alleged.

Stating that the BJP tried to poach MLAs from BRS as it has no base in the State, Rama Rao alleged that like in other States, the saffron party also tried to pull down the BRS government in Telangana with ‘Operation Lotus’, which was successfully thwarted.“The accused cannot escape the ‘peoples’ court’,” he said.

