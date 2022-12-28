Congress MLA Veeraiah meets BRS' Errabelli, sparks rumours of jumping ship

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding revocation of GO 45, which aims to bifurcate Bhadrachalam major gram panchayat into three separate panchayats, Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah met Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Sources said Veeraiah also requested Dayakar Rao to announce elections for the Bhadrachalam major GP during the one-and-a-half hour long meeting. However, the meeting sparked rumours that the Congress leader was seeking to move to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and has met the minister for that reason.

HYDERABAD: Demanding revocation of GO 45, which aims to bifurcate Bhadrachalam major gram panchayat into three separate panchayats, Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah met Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. Sources said Veeraiah also requested Dayakar Rao to announce elections for the Bhadrachalam major GP during the one-and-a-half hour long meeting. However, the meeting sparked rumours that the Congress leader was seeking to move to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and has met the minister for that reason.