DGP to seek UP counterpart’s help in nabbing bank robbers

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The State Director General Police (DGP) will write a letter to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, seeking his help in investigation of a robbery case that took place in a bank in Bussapur village under the Mendora police station limits in the district.

This was disclosed by Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju while speaking to the media at a press meet here on Tuesday where he released the annual report 2022 of his department.

A 21-member gang, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, robbed the Telangana Grameen Bank of eight kg gold ornament worth Rs 4.46 crore and cash. The case investigation is being supervised by the IG. After several visit to UP, Telangana police managed to arrest three members of the gang and recovered a part of the booty worth Rs 8.5 lakh.

A team of Nizamabad police also visited UP recently without much success in their investigation. The same gang is suspected to have committed a similar offence in Tamil Nadu but the police did not recover even a small portion of the booty.

Nagaraju said that for some families in UP robbery is a way of life and they live in luxurious houses. Once in a year they commit a robbery and share the spoils, said the Nizamabad CP.

