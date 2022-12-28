Home States Telangana

Droupadi Murmu to visit Bhadrachalam, Ramappa temples today

Published: 28th December 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:28 AM

Droupadi Murmu

President of India Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/MULUGU: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Eklavya Model Residential School in virtual mode from Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.The school has been constructed in Namalapadu village of Bayyaram mandal in Mahabubabad district with Central funds of Rs 35 crore.

Mahabubabad collector K Shashanka said that the president will inaugurate the school in virtual mode when she visits Bhadrachalam to offer prayers at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at 10.50 am.

The school, with 240 students, is operating from a rented building.The new school building can accommodate 1,000 students.The collector ordered officials concerned to make arrangements for the inauguration.

Meanwhile, Mulugu district collector S Krishna Aditya said that the President will be visiting the UNSCEO-tagged Ramappa temple on Wednesday. She is expected to launch the Centre’s PRASAD scheme at the temple.

Krishna Aditya stated that in view of the President’s tour, tight security measures have been taken. No tourists will be allowed to the temple during Murmu’s visit.

