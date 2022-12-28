Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

Home States Telangana

Earlier, the court had granted interim stay on December 16, 2022 which was on Tuesday extended till January 27, 2023.

HC seeks report on steps to curb trafficking of kids, women

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to submit a detailed report on the protective mechanisms in place for children and female victims of immoral trafficking.  A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy was hearing a suo moto public interest case brought about by a rescue of trafficked female children at Yadagirigutta a few years back.
The bench also inquired about the whereabouts of missing children in Nalgonda district. Senior counsel L Ravichander informed the court that implementation of the policies in place was inadequate.  Amicus curiae Desai Prakash Reddy expressed concern about the deficiencies in the reports provided to the court. After issuing notice to the State government, the bench adjourned the hearing until February 2023.

HC extends interim relief to Margadarsi till January 27

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday extended the stay on warrant and search letters issued by the District Registrar of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, requesting business and private information from the Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd and its subscribers till January 27, 2023.  
According to counsel for the petitioner, the AP officials carried out inspections at several branches of the firm in Andhra Pradesh in November, even as the Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations, AP, confessed to the media that no complaint was filed against the firm.According to the petitioner, 16 members of the department examined the firm in Hyderabad on December 14 and 15, and disseminated handpicked footage to media houses associated with the AP government without authority.Earlier, the court had granted interim stay on December 16, 2022 which was on Tuesday extended till January 27, 2023.

