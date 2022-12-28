Home States Telangana

Panchayati Raj funds diverted, claims Bandi Sanjay

He alleged that the government of Telangana has a habit of diverting funds allocated by the Union government for gram panchayats.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging embezzlement of funds, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has written a letter to  Union Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh. In his letter released to the press, Sanjay alleged that the officers of the Panchayat Raj department misused the digital key of the bank accounts of sarpanches and withdrew the funds without their knowledge.

He alleged that the same funds were utilised for due and advance payment of power (electricity) bills.
“It is also reliably learnt that they have also utilised the funds for clearing the old dues, which is against the rules. I have received representations from sarpanches from all parts of Telangana to take steps to re-depositing the funds into their accounts,” Sanjay wrote.

He alleged that the government of Telangana has a habit of diverting funds allocated by the Union government for gram panchayats. He said that he has also noticed diversion of MGNREGA funds.

