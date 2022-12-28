Home States Telangana

Poachgate: ED questions Nandu Kumar on links with MLA, may summon Rithesh Reddy

The agency also asked him about his links with Abhishek Avala and Rohith Reddy as they suspect that he had parked money in Avala’s businesses.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second straight day on Tuesday, ED officials recorded the statement of Nandu Kumar Kore, one of the accused in the BRS MLAs poaching case, in Chanchalguda jail. The officials concluded the questioning as they were permitted only two days by the Nampally court.

According to sources, the ED sleuths asked Nandu Kumar about the Rs 250 crore which he and the other two accused allegedly offered to the four BRS MLAs to join the BJP.The agency asked Nandu Kumar if there were any transactions between him and MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and also asked him if he had any business links either with the BRS MLA or his brother Rithesh Reddy. Sources said the ED suspects that cash transactions took place between them outside the Poachgate case in respect of real estate and other businesses.

The agency also asked him about his links with Abhishek Avala and Rohith Reddy as they suspect that he had parked money in Avala’s businesses.Sources said that the ED believes that Rith-esh Reddy had invested money in his business as a sleeping or invisible partner. The ED is believed to have also found suspicious transactions between Abhishek Avala and Rithesh Reddy’s companies.

The ED questioned Nandu Kumar about the business relations between Arun Avala and Rohith Reddy. Rohith Reddy had links with both the Avala brothers where the ED suspects that he had invested money in real estate business in Hyderabad as well as in Bengaluru.

Sources said that the ED found that transactions worth Rs 8.5 crore took place between 7 Hills Manikchand Products Pvt Ltd and a company led by Rithesh Reddy. The agency said that Nandu Kumar knows about several financial deals between the Avala family and the MLA’s family where they found these transactions.The agency recorded his statement and is likely to submit it in the court in the next three to four days.

