Rs 2.5K crore rise in revenue puts TSRTC on road to recovery

HYDERABAD: After incurring heavy losses in the last two years, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has bounced back with its revenue increasing by over Rs 2,500 crore in 2022.According to TSRTC’s annual report, the corporation’s gross revenue which stood at Rs 3,311 crore in 2021 has increased to Rs 5,879 crore in 2022. With this, the losses came down by 70 per cent from Rs 1,980 crore to Rs 650 crore during this period.

The corporation operated buses for a distance of 31.82 lakh kms daily on 3,021 routes to various destinations in Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh. A total of 6,168 buses are providing transportation and 2,938 buses are in operation for urban passengers.TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that 2022 was an eventful year in the history of TSRTC. Several innovative and path-breaking measures have been implemented which resulted in improved performance, enhanced passenger satisfaction, and increased morale and motivation among the employees, he said.

IT initiatives

TSRTC has implemented Static QR code based UPI payments for cashless transactions in all bus pass counters, reservations counters and logistic counters. As many as 928 Intelligent TIMs, integrated with OPRS, which enable the drivers to issue tickets in the buses, with real time updation of the ticket details in OPRS, are implemented in long distance services.Vehicle Tracking and Passenger Information System being implemented in 140 buses will be extended to another 4,030 buses shortly. The passengers will be able to know the location of the buses, estimated time of arrival/departure to plan their journeys better.

Logistics

As many as 177 Cargo and Parcel Centres were established at major bus stations besides appointing 443 private agents. For the bulk goods transportation, 193 Cargo Transport Vehicles have been fabricated and are being utilised for the transportation of goods. In 2022, the revenue through logistics was Rs 86.10 crore. Till date, about 106.33 lakh parcels have been transported by buses and a revenue of Rs 170.13 crore has been generated by the services for both cargo and parcels.

Passenger amenities

As many as 83 bus stations have been renovated at a cost of Rs 2.95 crore. Similarly, toilet have been renovated at bus stations at Rs 1.81 crore. A modern bus station has been constructed and commissioned at Siddipet. New bus stations are under construction at Yadagirigutta and Gadwal. Two new depots at Narsapur and Kosgi inaugurated and commissioned in June 2022.

Singareni darshan

The TSRTC has introduced Singareni Darshan, a package tour to coal reserves to witness mining. The package, priced at Rs 1,600 per person, will include an underground mine view, an open-cast mine view, a view of the Jaipur power plant and a rescue station. Vegetarian lunches are also included in the package and the pickup points for the tour have been set up at MG Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station.

