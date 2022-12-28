Siddipet: Protest against ZPTC member’s murder turns violent

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tensions prevailed at Gujjankunta village in Cherial mandal of Siddipet district when a group of people who were protesting against the alleged murder of ZPTC member S Mallesham, vandalised the properties belonging to Chandrakant and Anil, who are suspects in the case.

The protesters pelted stones at the houses and vehicles of the suspects while shouting slogans against them. Both Chandrakant and Anil are in police custody. Police said that Chandrakant and Anil’s family members were not at home when the incident took place.

The last rites of Mallesham were performed on Tuesday. Earlier, when his body was brought to Gujjankunta, after the post-mortem examination at Gajwel Government Hospital, the villagers and family members staged a dharna in front of Sarpanch Satyanarayana’s house. The villagers alleged that Satyanarayana was also behind Mallesham’s murder. Police reached the spot and dispersed the protesters.

On Tuesday morning, while the family members and the ruling party leaders were making arrangements for the funeral, the villagers suddenly got angry and attacked the suspects’ houses, alleging that Chandrakant and Anil were behind Mallesham’s murder. Police could not control the angry villagers for a long time. Later, a large number of policemen were deployed to bring the situation under control.

After the agitation subsided, the family members of Mallasham made arrangements for the funeral. Cheryala MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy also reached the village and consoled Mallesham’s wife and children. He assured support for the bereaved family and said the culprits would be brought to justice. Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Veleti Roja Sharma also participated in the funeral. MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy, and senior party leaders carried Mallesham’s body.

Swapna, Mallesham’s wife, suspected that Chandrakant and Anil had killed her husband over a decision in a land dispute. She said that her husband didn’t do any injustice to the villagers, and he used to help all those who came seeking it. Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Swetha Reddy said that the accused had been detained and the investigations were going on.

