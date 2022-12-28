Telangana hospitals ready for Covid war, hold mock drill

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several teaching, private, district, area and community hospitals in the State on Tuesday conducted mock drills for ensuring their preparedness for Covid-19 management.Mamidipudi Nagarjuna Area Hospital in Malakpet looked spick and span with shining floors and 150 beds covered with clean bedsheets. It’s ready to face any eventuality. The hospital administration was busy ensuring that the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants were running properly. The situation across all looked more or less the same on Tuesday as a mock drill was conducted as part of Covid-19 preparedness.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Trilok Shyam, medical superintendent of the MN Area Hospital said that they have readied 150 oxygen beds, 13 ventilators, 24 oxygen concentrators and 140 D-type cylinders for Covid-19 patients. “In today’s mock drill we have run the PSA plant to make sure that it is providing oxygen,” Dr Trilok added showing the 94.50%, the capacity of the plant, appeared on the metre that confirmed that the PSA plant is ready to use.

“There are 32 doctors and 36 nurses available in the hospital for Covid-19 ward. We also ensured that enough RT PCR and Rapid Antigen test kits are available to conduct Covid-19 tests. Enough stock of medicines used in Covid-19 treatment like paracetamol, Dolo are also available in the hospital,” Dr Trilok added.

Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy accompanied the administrative team of Gandhi Hospital during the mock drill. A senior official in the hospital said that the Central government had sent an excel sheet asking for the details of 76 aspects, including number of normal beds, ICU beds, equipments, nebulisers, monitors, medicines, N9 masks, PPE kits, testing kits, doctors, paramedical staff and liquid oxygen tanks among others. The mock drill basically meant checking whether all these facilities are functioning. The hospital cross checked all these 76 parameters.

Accordingly, the hospital has 1,890 beds available for Covid-19 patients. Among them, 650 are in ICU with ventilators, another 600 are oxygen and rest are normal. The hospital is equipped with 530 ventilators; 470 multi channel monitors, 100 CPAP machines, 50 Bipap machines. Three types of oxygen systems are available in the hospital including 5 PSA system plants that create 7000 litres of oxygen, three liquid oxygen tanks, and oxygen manifolds.

In addition to the mock drill, Virinchi, a private hospital in Banjara Hills, also organised a special awareness programme for its staff especially those working in the frontline such as security, housekeeping, nursing and paramedical wings.

According to an official, experts point out that it is unlikely for the State to experience a severe wave. However, in case the cases surge suddenly the hospitals in the State are now confident enough to deal with it after the mock drill on Tuesday.

