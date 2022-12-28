Home States Telangana

Women to define Amrit Kaal: President Droupadi Murmu

Atmanirbhar Nari has to play a major role in achieving India’s own targets, asserts Murmu

Published: 28th December 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu goes around a photo exhibition showcasing the contribution of freedom fighters in the Hyderabad Liberation movement organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, in Hydera

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a true ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) pre-supposes ‘Atmanirbhar Nari’ (self-reliant women), President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that in line with national priorities, ‘Nari Shakti’ has to play a major role in achieving India’s own targets during ‘Amrit Kaal’.

The President was addressing the probationers of the 74th Batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Tuesday.Murmu had a busy day interacting with the students and addressing probationer IPS officers in Hyderabad during the second day of her southern sojourn. She also inaugurated a two-day photo exhibition on the Hyderabad ‘Liberation Movement’ organised on the campus of the Keshav Memorial Institutes by the Central Bureau of Communication.

Addressing the IPS probationers, the President said that the Indian police made a huge contribution in preserving the unity of the country. She said that the police are the most visible organ of the government.
She added that police officers play the role of agents of cha-nge in India achieving greater prosperity while ensuring sustainable development, especially inclusion.

“Inclusion means inclusion of the last person, the most deprived person, the most vulnerable person. That person should be at the centre of their concerns,” she said. Murmu advised the probationers to be sensitive to the plight of the voiceless.

Earlier in the day, the President interacted with the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society at a function organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. She was accompanied by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

After one of the students sought education in the mother tongue, the President asked Kishan to look into the possibility of implementing the suggestion. “You (Kishan) follow these students, the country will progress. Organise a debate with these students one day to listen to them,” the President said.

Noting that 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Hyderabad is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Murmu said that this holds great significance for the people of this region and for the nation as a whole.

She paid tributes to the brave leaders who fought for the liberation of Hyderabad, including Ramji Gond, Turrebaz Khan, Komaram Bheem, Suravaram Prathap Reddy and Shoibullah Khan. She said that their valour and sacrifice would always be remembered and honoured.

The President said that she was happy to note that the activities of Keshav Memorial Educational Society have grown manifold – from a small school in 1940 to a premier educational centre with nine colleges and over 11,000 students.Emphasising on the importance of reading, she said that education was the foundation upon which a nation is built. “It is the key to unlocking the full potential of every individual,” the President said.

Major milestones on display

Shruti Patil, Director, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) said that the photo exhibition has about 40 panels showcasing the contribution of freedom fighters like Kumaram Bheem, Chakali Ilamma, Vandemataram Ramachandra Rao, Suravaram Pratap Reddy. The exhibition also highlights major milestones in the Hyderabad Liberation movement like Bhairanpally and Parkal massacres, Vande Mataram Movement and Operation Polo.

