A lottery that wasn’t: IIT-H staffer who lost Rs 1.94 crore to scamsters in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: It is surprising how even the highly educated become easy prey to cyber criminals. According to Sangareddy district SP M Ramanakumar, cyber criminals cheated an IIT Hyderabad employee of Rs 1.94 crore.

He said that the bait was that if he invested his money in the stock market in accordance with their advice, the money would double and even triple. Little did he realise that his entire money would vanish into thin air.

“It is shocking that the highly educated are being cheated by illiterates. I do not understand how people could be so naive to believe that even without buying a lottery ticket, they had won prizes and lost their hard-earned money in the bargain,” he said while giving a statement of crimes that took place in the district in the year that has gone by.

He said that most of the criminals are young men and women from far-off places like Jandhar in Jharkhand state. They are just Class X or Class XII students but use glib talk to relieve their victims of their money.

The SP said that the sooner the people realise that no one gives money for free, the better.

In Sangareddy district, a maximum of 217 cyber crime cases have been registered in the district this year compared to 14 in 2020 and 23 in 2021. He said that it was not clear how much money had been lost as most of the money has been siphoned off from the banks.

He said that even the photo of Sangareddy collector Dr Sharath was morphed and posted on Facebook seeking donations. Investigation revealed that the person who posted the picture was from Rajasthan.

SANGA REDDY: It is surprising how even the highly educated become easy prey to cyber criminals. According to Sangareddy district SP M Ramanakumar, cyber criminals cheated an IIT Hyderabad employee of Rs 1.94 crore. He said that the bait was that if he invested his money in the stock market in accordance with their advice, the money would double and even triple. Little did he realise that his entire money would vanish into thin air. “It is shocking that the highly educated are being cheated by illiterates. I do not understand how people could be so naive to believe that even without buying a lottery ticket, they had won prizes and lost their hard-earned money in the bargain,” he said while giving a statement of crimes that took place in the district in the year that has gone by. He said that most of the criminals are young men and women from far-off places like Jandhar in Jharkhand state. They are just Class X or Class XII students but use glib talk to relieve their victims of their money. The SP said that the sooner the people realise that no one gives money for free, the better. In Sangareddy district, a maximum of 217 cyber crime cases have been registered in the district this year compared to 14 in 2020 and 23 in 2021. He said that it was not clear how much money had been lost as most of the money has been siphoned off from the banks. He said that even the photo of Sangareddy collector Dr Sharath was morphed and posted on Facebook seeking donations. Investigation revealed that the person who posted the picture was from Rajasthan.