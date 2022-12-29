Home States Telangana

BJP focuses on Nalgonda to break into Congress vote share in Telangana

In the two previous bypolls held in Nagarjunasagar and Huzurabad, the BJP also lost the security deposits.

Published: 29th December 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a narrow defeat in the Munugode bypoll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focussing on the erstwhile Nalgonda district with an eye on the next Assembly elections. The saffron party’s top leaders, especially Huzurabad legislator Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, are reportedly focussing all their energies on garnering people’s support in the district.

Rajender, who is also the chairman of the party’s Joinings Committee, toured Nalgonda thrice this month and participated in several programmes in Nakrekal and Nalgonda Assembly segments. Rajagopal Reddy, on the other hand, is said to be focussing on Bhongir, Aleru and Tungaturthi and trying his best to strengthen the party’s base in these areas.

If sources are to be believed these leaders are in constant touch with disgruntled Congress and BRS leaders, who feel sidelined by their respective parties, and are trying to convince them to change their loyalties to the saffron party.

It may be mentioned here that though the BJP lost the Munugode bypoll, it rattled the BRS as the contest went neck and neck till the last vote was counted. Its vote share in that election was far better than in the previous ones as it managed to convince the traditional Congress voters to support its candidate. Encouraged by that, the party is now focusing on appropriating the Congress vote bank in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The saffron brigade is working overtime to strengthen its base in several Assembly segments where the party does not have good leaders.Its main focus is on four Assembly constituencies, including Munugode and Suryapet where the party has good leadership.

In the last Assembly elections, its candidate got 39,240 votes. In fact, it is the party’s best performance in any Assembly segment in the entire combined district of Nalgonda.After the Munugode bypoll, several leaders are showing interest in joining the BJP and test their luck in the next Assembly elections.

In the two previous bypolls held in Nagarjunasagar and Huzurabad, the BJP also lost the security deposits. But after its performance in Munugode, the BJP is entertaining hopes of doing better this time around.

Former Bhongir MP and Munugode MLA Rajagopal Reddy has good contacts in his Parliamentary constituency. According to sources, he is now trying to lure Congress and BRS leaders ahead of next Assembly elections. The sources also stated that the party will become strong as, unlike in the past, it now has strong leaders in Rajagopal Reddy and former MP Boora Narshaiah Goud.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode bypoll BJP Nalgonda
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp