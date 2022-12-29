BJP national general secretary absence at Vistaraks training camp creates curiosity in Telangana

Home States Telangana

 Vistaraks training camp

BJP national organiser V Satish speaks during the party’s training camp for Vistaaraks held at Shameerpet on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, who was scheduled to train the Vistaraks (full-timer workers) of BJP working in the various parliamentary segments in southern and western States and Union Territories, was conspicuous by his absence at the two-day training camp which commenced here on Wednesday.

However, it is learnt that he will be attending the concluding day of the camp, which is being held at the Leonioa Resorts in Shameerpet, on Thursday. It may be mentioned here that a State government appointed SIT-issued notices to Santhosh and three others in the BRS MLAs poaching case. However, the Telangana High Court issued stay orders on the SIT notices and transferred the case to CBI.

The saffron party launched the training programmes for its Vistaraks with the objective to strengthen its base in parliamentary constituencies where it has been perceived to be weak, including 117 segments in the southern and western States.

BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal and Vinod Tawde, national organiser V Satish and party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao addressed the training sessions on Wednesday. MP K Laxman, party’s national vice-president DK Aruna, State president Bandi Sanjay and others participated in the sessions.

Addressing the media, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said: “The training sessions were held as part of the party’s Parliament Prawas Yojana. BJP has been organising these party strengthening and expansion programmes for several years.”He said that the full-timers will be working in their respective segments till the general elections with the sole aim of ensuring the party’s victory.

Informing that BL Santhosh will be attending the training sessions on Thursday, he said that the Palaks (chiefs), Vistaaraks, in-charges and conveners of all the Assembly segments as well as in-charges and conveners of all Parliamentary segments in Telangana will be attending the final day’s training sessions from 2 pm on Thursday.

