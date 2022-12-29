President Droupadi Murmu lays stone for pilgrimage facilities in Telangana

By Express News Service

MULUGU/BHADRACHALAM: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for two projects -- ‘Development of Pilgrimage Facilities at Bhadrachalam Group of Temples’ at the Sri Seetha Ramachandraswami Temple in Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and ‘Development of Pilgrimage and Heritage Infrastructure of UNESCO World Heritage Site at Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple’ at Palampet village in Mulugu district.

These two projects were launched under the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism. Started in 2014-15, the PRASHAD scheme aims to provide integrated infrastructure development to pilgrimage and heritage tourism destinations in the country.

During her visit to the temple town of Bhadrachalam, the President attended the Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, Telangana. She was accompanied by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

State Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, A Indrakaran Reddy, Satayavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya ‘Seethakka’ and Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairperson Kusuma Jagadish were also present alongside President Murmu on the occasion.

President Murmu dancing with tribals during the inauguration of Sammakka Saralamma Janjathi Pujari Sammelan in Warangal on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Murmu lauded the efforts of Kishan Reddy and his ministry for boosting spiritual and cultural tourism by developing pilgrimage sites.“As lakhs of pilgrims regularly visit the famous temples of Telangana, tourism creates more livelihood opportunities and generates additional income for the people besides strengthening the local economy,” she said.

Sri Seetha Ramchandraswami Temple in Bhadrachalam is said to be more than 350 years old and it is believed that Lord Rama, Goddess Seetha and Lakshmana spent a part of their 14-year exile at Parnasala village, which is under Dandakaranya forest area near Bhadrachalam temple.

The ‘Development of Pilgrimage Facilities at Bhadrachalam Group of Temples’ project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 41.38 crore. The facilities to be created under this project include a pilgrimage amenity centre, parking area, Kalyana mandapam, street-scaping, souvenir shops, rain and shade shelters and railings, e-buggy facilities for senior citizens and divyangs, overall civil infrastructure improvement, drinking water and toilet facilities, food court, solar powered lighting, CCTV surveillance and digital interventions.

The development works at Kakatiyan-era Rudreshwara temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is also popularly known as the Ramappa temple will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 62 crore. The primary aim of this project is to transform the temple into a world-class pilgrimage and tourist destination by providing state-of-the-art facilities for visitors.

Under this project, an interpretation centre, 4-D movie hall, cloakrooms and waiting halls, a first aid facility, food court, drinking water and toilet facilities, bus and car parking and souvenir shops will be developed over a 10-acre land while an amphitheatre, sculpture park, a flower garden, road developments, e-buggy facilities for senior citizens and the differently abled and Ramappa Lake Front Development over 27 acres of land.

‘Festivals boost social harmony’

While inaugurating the Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, the President said that tribal people, especially those from the Koya community, offer prayers during Sammakka Saralamma Jatara and this kind of festival and gatherings strengthen social harmony.

“With these activities, our traditions continue to grow and are passed on from generation to generation. It is imperative to keep our culture, traditions and customs alive,” she said.

While lauding the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, Telangana for organising the Sammelan, she said that the Parishad is constantly striving for the overall development of the forest dwellers.“From running the development centres to organising camps in tribal areas to take women forward in the direction of economic empowerment, the efforts being made by Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad are commendable,” she said.

Ekalavya residential schools inaugurated

Later, the President virtually inaugurated two Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Kumurambheem-Asifabad and Mahbubabad districts. The Eklavya Model Residential School would be in every block with more than 50 per cent tribal population of Scheduled Tribes and at least 20,000 tribal persons. The objective of EMRS is to provide quality upper Primary and Secondary and Senior

Secondary level education (Class VI to XII) to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in remote areas.

A short circuit led to a smoky situation at Ramappa Temple in

Mulugu district during the President’s visit on Wednesday.

Minor fire at Ramappa Temple during Prez visit

A minor fire caused by an electric short circuit created panic, albeit briefly, at the RamappaTemple during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit on Wednesday. As traditional artistes were performing, with the President sitting on the dais, smoke started emanating from a digital screen installed just a few metres away from the stage.

However, the disaster management team along with other security personnel managed to douse the fire and bring the situation under control within no time. Meanwhile, around 23 BJP leaders led by Hanamakonda district unit president Rao Padma Reddy raised a hue and cry over the “overenthusiasm” of police personnel in preventing them from entering the temple premises to meet the President.

However, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s timely intervention prevented the situation from getting out of hand and the BJP leaders were later allowed to enter the premises. The local shop owners also vented their anger against police personnel for forcing them to down their shutters for the last three days in view of the President’s visit.

