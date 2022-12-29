Ruckus over ‘baby swap’ at Mancherial govt hospital in Telangana

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: A suspected switch of newborn babies at the government hospital in Mancherial led to tense moments on Tuesday night. Two women gave birth to a boy and a girl in a span of eight minutes. The nursing staff, who were a little careless, are suspected to have swapped the babies.

The parents of the babies picked up an argument saying that their babies had been switched and wanted a DNA test done to find out which mother gave birth to which baby. According to sources, the two women were admitted to the hospital for delivery on Tuesday night and the doctors performed a C-section surgery on both of them. The surgeries were done in a span of eight minutes.

One woman gave birth to a male child and the other a female child. Soon the parents of the two babies began suspecting if the babies had been switched, after watching the negligent way the staff were handling the babies.

According to one mother, Pavani, a male child was shown to her as her baby, and then she decided to go for birth control surgery. But the nurses handed a girl child to her family members. They argued with the nurses about how they could hand over a girl to them after telling them that the mother had delivered a boy. The family members of the second mother Mamatha also argued with them about how they could be so negligent.

Speaking to TNIE, Mancherial Hospital Superintendent Dr Harish said that he had requested that the police send for a DNA test.“After receipt of the report, we would know who delivered which baby. Till then, the babies will be in the neonatal care unit under the supervision of doctors,” he said.

ADILABAD: A suspected switch of newborn babies at the government hospital in Mancherial led to tense moments on Tuesday night. Two women gave birth to a boy and a girl in a span of eight minutes. The nursing staff, who were a little careless, are suspected to have swapped the babies. The parents of the babies picked up an argument saying that their babies had been switched and wanted a DNA test done to find out which mother gave birth to which baby. According to sources, the two women were admitted to the hospital for delivery on Tuesday night and the doctors performed a C-section surgery on both of them. The surgeries were done in a span of eight minutes. One woman gave birth to a male child and the other a female child. Soon the parents of the two babies began suspecting if the babies had been switched, after watching the negligent way the staff were handling the babies. According to one mother, Pavani, a male child was shown to her as her baby, and then she decided to go for birth control surgery. But the nurses handed a girl child to her family members. They argued with the nurses about how they could hand over a girl to them after telling them that the mother had delivered a boy. The family members of the second mother Mamatha also argued with them about how they could be so negligent. Speaking to TNIE, Mancherial Hospital Superintendent Dr Harish said that he had requested that the police send for a DNA test.“After receipt of the report, we would know who delivered which baby. Till then, the babies will be in the neonatal care unit under the supervision of doctors,” he said.