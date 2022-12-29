Home States Telangana

Ruckus over ‘baby swap’ at Mancherial govt hospital in Telangana

According to one mother, Pavani, a male child was shown to her as her baby, and then she decided to go for birth control surgery.

Published: 29th December 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

baby swap

Two women with the newborn babies at the Mancherial government hospital 

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A suspected switch of newborn babies at the government hospital in Mancherial led to tense moments on Tuesday night. Two women gave birth to a boy and a girl in a span of eight minutes. The nursing staff, who were a little careless, are suspected to have swapped the babies.

The parents of the babies picked up an argument saying that their babies had been switched and wanted a DNA test done to find out which mother gave birth to which baby. According to sources, the two women were admitted to the hospital for delivery on Tuesday night and the doctors performed a C-section surgery on both of them. The surgeries were done in a span of eight minutes.

One woman gave birth to a male child and the other a female child. Soon the parents of the two babies began suspecting if the babies had been switched, after watching the negligent way the staff were handling the babies.

According to one mother, Pavani, a male child was shown to her as her baby, and then she decided to go for birth control surgery. But the nurses handed a girl child to her family members. They argued with the nurses about how they could hand over a girl to them after telling them that the mother had delivered a boy. The family members of the second mother Mamatha also argued with them about how they could be so negligent.

Speaking to TNIE, Mancherial Hospital Superintendent Dr Harish said that he had requested that the police send for a DNA test.“After receipt of the report, we would know who delivered which baby. Till then, the babies will be in the neonatal care unit under the supervision of doctors,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
baby swap incident Mancherial govt hospital
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp