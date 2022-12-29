Telangana: Don’t make baseless allegations against CM, says Talasani to Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday slammed Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for the comments he made against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS party after the Telangana High Court issued orders, transferring the MLAs poaching case to CBI.

Addressing a press conference at BRS Legislative Party office, he wanted to know why the BJP approached the high court if its leaders were not involved in the case.While warning the Union Minister against making baseless allegations against the chief minister, he advised him to fight for the cause of Telangana and its people.

Questioning Kishan as to why the Centre failed to allocate funds for Telangana and even his own Secunderabad Parliament constituency, the BRS minister demanded that Union Minister provide details of funds allocated by the Centre as it is being claimed by the former.

Stating that visiting Hyderabad is like a picnic for Kishan, he said: “Kishan Reddy comes to Hyderabad only to pass comments against the chief minister for his own political survival. He never tried to get even a single rupee from the Centre for Telangana.”

