Telangana High Court refuses to stay ED summons to Rohith Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the Enforcement Directorate notice served to Tandur BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. However, the court directed the ED to file a reply to the notice issued to the MLA by January 5, 2023 and adjourned the case.

Senior counsel for the petitioner, S Niranjan Reddy, argued that the ED lacked the power to investigate as the notice was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002. Intervening at this stage, Justice Lakshman asked the senior counsel if he was dissatisfied with the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) or the summons issued to Rohith Reddy. To this, the senior counsel replied that he was concerned about the jurisdictional aspect.

When the judge wanted to know whether a charge sheet was filed in the case, the petitioner’s counsel replied in the negative. However, he reminded the court of the order issued by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy handing over the Poachgate case investigation to the CBI.

He further argued that the Centre with malafide intention was using its investigating agencies for their political ends. Even though no money was found in the case, the ED issued a notice under the PMLA Act and summoned the petitioner for questioning, he alleged.

Objecting to the registration of an ECIR against the MLA, Niranjan said the ED probe becomes necessary only when the “proceeds of the crime” are found. He also objected to the ED seeking personal details of Rohith Reddy pertaining to 2014 apart from the Aadhaar numbers of his family members, IT returns, information about assets, etc.

