Home States Telangana

Telangana: HRF wants immediate release of Adivasi leaders  

They said that three persons from Yellandu, 15 from Dammugudem and one each from Tekulapalli and Lakshmi Devulapalli villages were detained in different police stations.

Published: 29th December 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Human Rights Forum, HRF

Human Rights Forum (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of Adivasi leaders who were detained by the police ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Bhadrachalam temple.

In a statement, HRF activists Vemana Vasantha Lakshmi and S Jeevan Kumar said that the police have detained the Adivasi leaders as they planned to felicitate and make a representation of the President, who also comes from an Adivasi community.

They said that three persons from Yellandu, 15 from Dammugudem and one each from Tekulapalli and Lakshmi Devulapalli villages were detained in different police stations. They said that the officials should have at least sent their representations to the President if it was not possible to let them meet her due to time constraints.

“Police arresting Adivasi leaders as per their whims and fancies is nothing but a violation of personal liberty and right to live with dignity,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vemana Vasantha Lakshmi S Jeevan Kumar Adivasi leaders
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp