Telangana: HRF wants immediate release of Adivasi leaders  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of Adivasi leaders who were detained by the police ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Bhadrachalam temple.

In a statement, HRF activists Vemana Vasantha Lakshmi and S Jeevan Kumar said that the police have detained the Adivasi leaders as they planned to felicitate and make a representation of the President, who also comes from an Adivasi community.

They said that three persons from Yellandu, 15 from Dammugudem and one each from Tekulapalli and Lakshmi Devulapalli villages were detained in different police stations. They said that the officials should have at least sent their representations to the President if it was not possible to let them meet her due to time constraints.

“Police arresting Adivasi leaders as per their whims and fancies is nothing but a violation of personal liberty and right to live with dignity,” they said.

