Home States Telangana

Telangana: Differently abled poetess Boora Rajeshwari dies at 42

In spite of her disability, Rajeshwari practised writing with her toes and went to school along with her friends. She studied till Intermediate.

Published: 29th December 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Boora Rajeshwari

Differently abled poetess Boora Rajeshwari

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Physically challenged Boora Rajeshwari (42) who earned a name by writing poetry using her toes, died due to illness at Mandepalli in Sircilla on Wednesday.  The inspiring story of the poetess was included in the academic curriculum of Maharashtra in 2021.

The neighbouring State honoured her by incorporating the lesson titled ‘Sircilla Rajeshwari’ in the second language (Telugu) of the Intermediate second-year syllabus. Her life and struggles with debilitating handicaps and her indomitable courage in the face of adversity are explained in the lesson.

Even though she was not in a position to walk and was confined to bed all her life, she wrote about 500 poems. Her contribution to literature was appreciated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister  KT Rama Rao and the Telangana government allotted a double-bedroom house and provided Rs 10 lakh financial aid to her. Apart from this, she received a monthly pension under the disabled category.

Rajeshwari was born in 1980 as the third child to poor weavers Sambaiah and Anasurya. As she was born with congenital deformities in both arms. She could not walk till the age of 15.

In spite of her disability, Rajeshwari practised writing with her toes and went to school along with her friends. She studied till Intermediate. She attended the local government school and later completed SSC through open school.

She was drawn to literature at an early age and started writing poems on various social issues such as problems faced by weavers, farmers, nature and others. She penned about 500 poems. Recognising her talent, lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja published her poems in the book titled ‘Sircilla Rajeshwari Kavithalu’ through his Suddala Foundation and also honoured her with Suddala Hanumanthu award in 2015 which is named after his father and legendary poet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boora Rajeshwari Boora Rajeshwari death
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp