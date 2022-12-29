Telangana: Differently abled poetess Boora Rajeshwari dies at 42

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Physically challenged Boora Rajeshwari (42) who earned a name by writing poetry using her toes, died due to illness at Mandepalli in Sircilla on Wednesday. The inspiring story of the poetess was included in the academic curriculum of Maharashtra in 2021.

The neighbouring State honoured her by incorporating the lesson titled ‘Sircilla Rajeshwari’ in the second language (Telugu) of the Intermediate second-year syllabus. Her life and struggles with debilitating handicaps and her indomitable courage in the face of adversity are explained in the lesson.

Even though she was not in a position to walk and was confined to bed all her life, she wrote about 500 poems. Her contribution to literature was appreciated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and the Telangana government allotted a double-bedroom house and provided Rs 10 lakh financial aid to her. Apart from this, she received a monthly pension under the disabled category.

Rajeshwari was born in 1980 as the third child to poor weavers Sambaiah and Anasurya. As she was born with congenital deformities in both arms. She could not walk till the age of 15.

In spite of her disability, Rajeshwari practised writing with her toes and went to school along with her friends. She studied till Intermediate. She attended the local government school and later completed SSC through open school.

She was drawn to literature at an early age and started writing poems on various social issues such as problems faced by weavers, farmers, nature and others. She penned about 500 poems. Recognising her talent, lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja published her poems in the book titled ‘Sircilla Rajeshwari Kavithalu’ through his Suddala Foundation and also honoured her with Suddala Hanumanthu award in 2015 which is named after his father and legendary poet.

