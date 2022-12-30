Home States Telangana

30 per cent salary hike for EPTRI employees in Telangana

Published: 30th December 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary K Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Board of Governors of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) held its meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at EPTRI.

The Committee of Board of Governors has approved the increase in salaries of the employees of EPTRI in the State and there is a possibility of a 30 per cent salary increase for the employees of all departments of the company.

The Chief Secretary released the Environmental Calendar, 2023 prepared by  Environmental Information Awareness Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP). He planted a sapling at the Herbal Garden. Telangana State Pollution Control Board and EPTRI members were also present.

