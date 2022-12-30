Anjani Kumar appointed as Telangana DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the term of the current Director General of Police (DGP), M Mahender Reddy, ending on December 31, Anjani Kumar, who was the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, was appointed as the DGP (full additional charge) on Thursday.

“Anjani Kumar IPS (1990), Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana, is transferred and posted as Director General of Police (Coordination), Telangana, and placed in the full additional charge of the post of the Director General of Police (HoPF), Telangana State, in place of Sri M Mahendar Reddy, IPS, who is retiring from service on superannuation on 31.12.2022,” the order read.

Devendra Singh, who is from the 1997 batch and was serving as the ADCP (Law and Order) in the Hyderabad commission rate will replace Mahesh Bhagwat, who is from the 1995 batch and has been serving as Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) since its formation.

Bhagwat has, in turn, been appointed as the ADGP of CID Ravi Gupta from the 1990 batch, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to the Home Department is appointed as ACB DG in place of Anjani Kumar. He was also given the full additional charge of the post of Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) and General Administration Department.

ADGP Law and Order Jitender, who is from the 1992 batch, was posted as the Principal Secretary to the government, Home Department. He will also be given the full additional charge of the Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services).

Sanjay Kumar Jain, who is from the 1997 batch and serving as the Additional DGP (Provision and Logistics), was appointed as the ADGP (Law and Order). He was also given the full additional charge for the post of Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

