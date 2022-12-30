Home States Telangana

Ecotourism activities set to resume at Amrabad Reserve in Telangana

In addition, the TSFDCL has sanctioned funds to increase ecotourism activities.

Published: 30th December 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A leopard on the prowl in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

A leopard on the prowl in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The anticipation among nature lovers over the relaunch of wildlife tourism at the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) has been massive and it seems like the day to experience the wilderness up close is not too far away. ATR, one of the largest tiger reserves in India, is all geared up to restart ecotourism activities from January 10, 2023.

The activities include safari rides at the Farahabad gate, which involves explaining the flora and fauna of the site with a special focus on birds along with a tour guide and a Community Based Ecotourism (CBET) stay which provides a unique and recreational experience to the visitors.

Speaking to TNIE, G Rohith, District Forest Officer (DFO), Nagarkurnool, said, “We initiated the tiger stays from Mannur last year and received a tremendous response. This year, we have refurbished the stays and increased the count from six blocks to 12 blocks, which will accommodate 24 people. We have fabricated eight open-top vehicles, which were named after cartoon characters such as Bagheera and Baloo among others.”

“Another addition this year will be the Srisailam tour package, where we have refurbished the old cottage with four suites. It will offer a visit to the watch tower and octopus viewpoint along with nearby villages,” he added. “We have also trained five more tour guides, while the drivers will also be from Chenchu tribes, creating a large employment pool for the local people,” the DFO said.

To aid revenue, he said they will also set up a gift shop where visitors can pick up a souvenir to remember their trip to ATR. In addition, the TSFDCL has sanctioned funds to increase ecotourism activities.

M Akhil, co-ordinator of ecotourism in Mannanur, said, “The ecotourism activities in ATR began in November last year and continued till July. We stopped the activities in the reserve area because of the heavy rains. It is also considered the mating season, so we didn’t want to disturb the wildlife.”

Tribal youth, who were trained in hospitality management, will also render their services to the guests, Akhil mentioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrabad Tiger Reserve Community Based Ecotourism
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp