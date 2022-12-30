Mallu Ravi wants to assist in probe against Congmen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi has written to the cybercrime police expressing his interest in assisting them in investigating the case registered against Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu. Mallu Ravi was recently handed over notices summoning Sunil Kanugolu for questioning on December 30, as he was named the prime accused in the five cases registered against him for his alleged involvement in morphing pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family.

In his letter, Mallu Ravi said that the office raided in Madhapur was the war room for Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He stated, “I am the supervisor of the war room, and all the political activities are undertaken at the place come under my supervision. I wish to further state that the investigation agency, despite knowing this fact, was calling people who were not related to the matter and was not taking my statement.”

