President Droupadi Murmu urges more women to prefer science streams in Telangana

Women bring different perspectives and skill sets in tech fields. The cognitive abilities of women can change the way knowledge and technologies are perceived at various levels, she said.

Published: 30th December 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Statue of Equality at Muchintal in Shamshabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the need for more women to take up science streams, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that nurturing young women as technocrats and innovators will lead the country towards a stronger economy.

She was addressing the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) for Women and students of BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi in Hyderabad.

“Women bring different perspectives and skill sets in tech fields. Cognitive abilities of women can change the way knowledge and technologies are perceived at various levels,” she said, adding that women should overcome challenges that come their way and rise in their careers.

Speaking about women’s contribution to engineering and technology, the President said: “We have examples of many inspiring women who are heading big companies, have launched start-ups and are contributing in a major way in all fields such as telecom, IT, aviation, machine design, construction works, Artificial Intelligence and other areas.”

Stating that engineering has played a big role in technological advancements, including computers, medical equipment, the internet, smart devices and digital payment systems, the President said that its role has become very critical in today’s world where unthinkable and unprecedented problems need quick and sustainable solutions.

