Street vendors first to back CCTVs in public spaces: Telangana DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has about 10.25 lakh CCTV cameras across the state, keeping a watch on the activity in public places. After the advent of CCTVs, crime investigation has become faster, according to Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

Initially, it was not easy setting up CCTV cameras as no one cooperated with the police. But they made a beginning when street vendors came forward and cooperated with the police in setting up the CCTVs.

“Now we have 10,25,849 cameras across the State. As many as 18,234 cases could be solved with the help of the CCTV footage,” he told the media here on Thursday. He said the Fingerprints Bureau is also working efficiently.

A total of 9,92,156 offenders’ database has been created and 420 cases were detected with the help of fingerprint data, the DGP said.

