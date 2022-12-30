Sunil Kanugolu appeals to Telangana High Court to quash FIR in war room case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party’s National Task Force member and its political strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Thursday filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to quash the FIR registered against him on November 24 under Sections 469 and 505(2) of the IPC at Cyber Crime PS, CCS, Hyderabad, and the notice issued under Section 41A of the CrPC.

The petitioner claimed that he has nothing to do with the video that was posted on the Facebook page Telangana Galam, which is a political spoof/satire against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his daughter and MLC K Kavitha as well as his son and MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, whose faces were superimposed on the images of actors who appeared in the Telugu classic film Mayabazar.

The video shows the superimposed faces opening a magic box to reveal cash, alcohol bottles, drugs, images of women, and business persons. The FIR was filed as, according to a complaint lodged by a citizen named Samrat with Cyber Crime, CCS Hyderabad, the video’s content incites a certain group of individuals and might cause law and order problems in the State

