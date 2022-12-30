Home States Telangana

Telangana CS asks for transfer of defence lands for road works

The State government has been requesting the Defence ministry to hand over its lands to the State government.

Published: 30th December 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Somesh Kumar

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked Union Defence Secretary A Giridhar to transfer the defence lands in Hyderabad to the State government for constructing the roads. The two top bureaucrats met in Delhi on Thursday.

The CS also requested the transfer of defence land to facilitate the construction of alternative roads in the AOC centre due to the closure of AOC roads for the public. The CS also sought permission for the construction of a skywalk at Mehdipatnam. The Chief Secretary informed the Defence Secretary that lands were required for the construction of elevated corridors, link roads, and widening of roads in various parts of the state.

The State government has been requesting the Defence ministry to hand over its lands to the State government. Later, the Chief Secretary met Union Secretary for Rural Development, Shailesh K Singh, and discussed steps to resolve NREGS payment issues.

The Chief Secretary informed the Union Secretary that paddy was the most important crop in Telangana, and to improve post-harvest management, the Telangana government had constructed the threshing platform for small and marginal farmers.The Centre had found fault with the State for establishing the threshing platforms with NREGS funds.

