Telangana sand mining: As greens stage stir, BJP leader held

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: BJP leader Gottimukkula Suresh Reddy was taken into custody following an altercation with environment activists over sand mining in a restricted area on Thursday. He was later shifted to Sultanabad police station.

Police said, according to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, extraction of sand from the Manair river has been prohibited without getting environmental clearance.

It may be recalled that the NGT had asked the TS Mineral Development Corporation to restrict sand extraction in the river after a group of concerned citizens, under the banner of Manair Parirakshana Samithi, fought to protect the environment in the surrounding area of the Manair river.

Samithi president Karunakar Reddy called upon villagers to take part in the Deeksha to prevent illegal extraction of sand in Odela mandal. When the authorities failed to implement the NGT order, and the extraction of sand continued unabated, Manair Parirakshna Samithi organised a sit-in Deeksha.

Subsequently, police reached the spot and stopped Suresh from sand mining. He was later taken into custody.

