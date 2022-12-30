Home States Telangana

Telangana sand mining: As greens stage stir, BJP leader held

Samithi president Karunakar Reddy called upon villagers to take part in the deeksha to prevent illegal extraction of sand in Odela mandal. 

Published: 30th December 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Gottimukkula Suresh Reddy

Telangana BJP leader Gottimukkula Suresh Reddy

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: BJP leader Gottimukkula Suresh Reddy was taken into custody following an altercation with environment activists over sand mining in a restricted area on Thursday. He was later shifted to Sultanabad police station.

Police said, according to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, extraction of sand from the Manair river has been prohibited without getting environmental clearance.

It may be recalled that the NGT had asked the TS Mineral Development Corporation to restrict sand extraction in the river after a group of concerned citizens, under the banner of Manair Parirakshana Samithi, fought to protect the environment in the surrounding area of the Manair river.

Samithi president Karunakar Reddy called upon villagers to take part in the Deeksha to prevent illegal extraction of sand in Odela mandal.  When the authorities failed to implement the NGT order, and the extraction of sand continued unabated, Manair Parirakshna Samithi organised a sit-in Deeksha.

Subsequently, police reached the spot and stopped Suresh from sand mining. He was later taken into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gottimukkula Suresh Reddy National Green Tribunal
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp