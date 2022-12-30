Home States Telangana

Telangana: Six days on, taps in Sangareddy, Sadasivapet and Patancheru run dry

Water crisis

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Several people living in Sangareddy, Sadasivapet and Patancheru are facing drinking water problems for the last six days due to a disruption in the pipeline. While the authorities are conducting repairs, the absence of proper drinking water facilities has meant that a number of residents are consuming polluted water, which experts say, can give rise to many diseases and illnesses.

A pipeline from the Singur Dam supplied water under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme to villages on both sides of the road through Budhera of Munipally Mandal to Sadashivapet, Sangareddy and Patancheru.

However, on December 23, a pipeline joint broke at Budera, leading to a leak. To stop the water from going to waste, authorities stopped the supply and began repairs. Vijayalakshmi, Executive Engineer, Water Grid (Sangareddy Division), told TNIE that owing to consecutive holidays from December 23, the necessary pipe and other materials were not available in the market, due to which the repair works have been delayed.

Many residents blamed the authorities for not making alternative arrangements. Yadamma, a resident of Indira Colony in Sangareddy, said she was dismayed by the fact that the authorities didn’t send even one single water tanker despite the obvious scarcity.

She requested people who have borewell connections to allow her to fill two to three buckets of water for the past few days, she added. Narayanareddy Colony in Sangareddy, which is home to several low-income families, is one of the most impacted areas as a number of people are struggling to find drinking water. Locals alleged that drinking water was not being supplied to a majority of the wards in Sadasivapet. People are having to consume water fetched from unclean sources, locals lamented.

Residents said the engineering authorities should keep the replacements handy instead of depending on local markets to source equipment. The water supply to villages situated on the outskirts of the town has also been hit.

However, they expected the local rural body to make some arrangements. Officials cited the paucity of funds behind the inability to make alternative arrangements.

