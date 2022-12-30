Home States Telangana

Telangana sees 55 per cent rise in cybercrime cases

The DGP also informed that the conviction rate increased from 50 per cent in 2021 to 56 per cent this year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed a whopping 55 per cent rise in cybercrime cases being recorded across the State, said Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy. Addressing the Annual Roundup Conference from his office in Lakdikapul on Thursday, he said the State also recorded a 4.4 per cent increase in the overall crime rate.

While pointing out that crimes against women increased by 3.8 per cent, he said rape cases fell by 17 per cent but there was a surge in harassment and similar cases.  The DGP also informed that the conviction rate increased from 50 per cent in 2021 to 56 per cent this year.

“Life imprisonments were imposed on 96 accused in murder cases, eight accused in murder for gain cases, 23 accused in rape cases, 16 accused in cases of discrimination against persons belong to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, 70 accused in crime against women and 45 accused in child sexual abuse cases,” the DGP said.

“Technology is the key element in terms of being ahead of the offenders and cybercrime is the ‘in thing’ now. There will be a digital component in every crime, but, fortunately, the fresh batch of recruits are believed to be having knowledge about technology and it will be helpful for further detections,” the DGP said.

However, when asked about two sensational cases — Poachgate and Disha rape-murder case — Mahender Reddy refused to comment and said the cases were sub-judice.

