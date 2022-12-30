TPCC president to start Padayatra from Bhadrachalam in Telangana

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will lead the Haath-Se-Haath Jodo Padayatra from Bhadrachalam to Adilabad district to spread the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra’s message in all the Assembly constituencies. Senior Congress leader and TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Mohammed Shabbir Ali said that the route of the padayatra is likely to be finalised by January 2.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that the padayatra will begin on January 26 and will continue till the end of June. He hoped that all the senior leaders of the party would participate in the programme. He also hoped that the programme would help strengthen the party at all levels and appealed to those who had left the party to return and brighten its prospects.

The PAC member said that the crisis in the party had blown over and the party’s high command had sent clear signals to the leaders to work together to bring the party back to power. As far as he is concerned, he said that he would give top priority to his native Assembly constituency of Kamareddy.

Shabbir Ali said that the AICC leadership has asked him to help the party in Karnataka as it is going for Assembly elections in the middle of next year. “I will visit Gulbarga and Bidar districts and campaign for the party. As AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s native place is Gulbarga, the party would get very good results,” he said.

Referring to Assembly elections in Telangana in the latter part of next year, he said the party has bright chance of winning in the State. He said that he has been actively carrying out party activities in his constituency for the last several months and also organised the Rachabanda programme in pursuance of a statewide call to this effect given by the party.

Shabbir Ali said he has been participating in all religious programmes and attending the congregations organised by the caste organisations.

