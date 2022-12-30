Home States Telangana

Welfare schemes not freebies but people’s right: Kerala Chief Minister

Vijayan alleged that the Centre is either selling away the valuable properties of the government or leasing them out in the name of national monetisation.

Published: 30th December 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarai Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan at the 3rd State level conference of Telangana Agriculture Workers’ Union in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the welfare schemes are not freebies but people’s rights. Addressing the 3rd State level conference of the Telangana Agriculture Workers’ Union in Khammam, Vijayan said that despite seven and half decades of Independence, the country was unable to eradicate poverty, malnutrition and unemployment.

“Yet, the Central government has been withdrawing all the welfare schemes and asking the State governments to do the same. The Centre considers the welfare schemes as freebies. But, for us, it is people’s right. That is the difference in approach between the Centre and the States. We have to oppose neoliberalism, which considers people’s rights as freebies,” he said.

The Kerala Chief Minister also lambasted the BJP-led Central government for slowly withdrawing the welfare schemes and said that the number of beneficiaries of PM-Kisan has dropped drastically now. Vijayan alleged that the Centre is either selling away the valuable properties of the government or leasing them out in the name of national monetisation.

He said that those who did not participate in the Independence movement even by accident were now preaching patriotism. Meanwhile, CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram alleged that the BJP was trying to create differences among people of different religions and trying to derive political mileage.

Alleging that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra was only for the ‘unity of Hindus’, Veerabhadram said it was the duty of ‘swamijis’ and not a politician to conduct such padayatras for the unity of a particular religion.

He alleged that wherever and whenever the BJP was growing, there were communal clashes. It was a conspiracy of the BJP to create communal tensions in Telangana to expand its base.He also said that the Left parties extended support to the BRS candidate in the Munugode Assembly only to thwart the communal forces.

