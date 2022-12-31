AICC tasks Jana Reddy with warring factions to bury the hatchet in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the instructions of the AICC, senior leader and former minister K Jana Reddy has taken over the responsibility to bring about a rapprochement between the seniors and juniors who were at loggerheads with one another till recently.

According to sources, the party’s national leadership’s brief is to narrow the gap that has widened between the two camps following the revamping of the party. He was asked to ensure that both groups bury the hatchet and work with a spirit of camaraderie.

The sources said that the AICC observer Digvijaya Singh had discussed with Jana Reddy the irritants he had identified in his three-day tour to Hyderabad and asked him to evolve an approach to soothe the ruffled feelings of the leaders in both camps and make them see the reason in working together to capture power in the next Assembly elections.

To begin with, Jana Reddy invited former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narsimha and senior leader Maheswar Reddy and others to his residence two days ago. He told them to bring to the party leadership’s notice if they have any issues and not go public as it would lower the image of the party and affect its prospects of coming to power.

Jana Reddy told them that he would talk to CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs T Jayaprakash Reddy and D Sridhar Babu after January 2 and coordinate with other leaders. He reportedly asked them not to resort to infighting as it would only help the enemy become stronger. Jana Reddy also interacted with Nalgonda MP and former PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and discussed the latest developments in the party.

He requested Uttam to lend a helping hand to the effort of the party to challenge the BRS in the State.

Jana Reddy was in a way working to build an atmosphere of conviviality for all the leaders to work together at a time when party chief A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to take out a padayatra in the State from January 26.

