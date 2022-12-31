BJP battle cry for 2023: ‘KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP K Laxman on Friday announced that the party will go to the people with the slogan “KCR Hatao - Telangana Bachao” to end the darkness created by the “Kalvakuntla” family, so that the lotus, the saffron party’s election symbol, could bloom in the State.

Speaking to the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Laxman explained the party’s activities planned till April to expose the ruling BRS in the run-up to the Assembly elections. He said that the party will go ahead with its tagline ‘Mission 90’ to win at least 90 Assembly constituencies, for which a roadmap was prepared during the two-day training sessions that concluded in Shameerpet on Thursday.

“As the constitution of the four-tier leadership system in all the Assembly constituencies has been completed, party workers and leaders will be holding around 10,000 meetings with 200-300 people in all the villages across the State from January 20 till February 5,” Laxman disclosed.

From February 15, public meetings will be held in all the Assembly constituencies, and in March, district-level public meetings will be held. He said that a chargesheet against the ruling BRS will be prepared and unveiled in April at a massive public meeting which will be attended either by Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP national president JP Nadda.

Laxman revealed that presently, a detailed report was being prepared by the party. This report will include details of funds spent by the Centre for the welfare of various sections of people, which will be released after Sankranti.

Laxman said that ‘Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ bike rallies will be held in all the Assembly constituencies, including Charminar and Yakutpura, where the party workers will go door-to-door and convince Muslims to support the BJP.

“Getting the support of Pasmanda Muslims, and ensuring the welfare of all sections irrespective of religion and caste, will be the focus of BJP after coming to power,” Laxman said.

HYDERABAD: BJP MP K Laxman on Friday announced that the party will go to the people with the slogan “KCR Hatao - Telangana Bachao” to end the darkness created by the “Kalvakuntla” family, so that the lotus, the saffron party’s election symbol, could bloom in the State. Speaking to the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Laxman explained the party’s activities planned till April to expose the ruling BRS in the run-up to the Assembly elections. He said that the party will go ahead with its tagline ‘Mission 90’ to win at least 90 Assembly constituencies, for which a roadmap was prepared during the two-day training sessions that concluded in Shameerpet on Thursday. “As the constitution of the four-tier leadership system in all the Assembly constituencies has been completed, party workers and leaders will be holding around 10,000 meetings with 200-300 people in all the villages across the State from January 20 till February 5,” Laxman disclosed. From February 15, public meetings will be held in all the Assembly constituencies, and in March, district-level public meetings will be held. He said that a chargesheet against the ruling BRS will be prepared and unveiled in April at a massive public meeting which will be attended either by Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP national president JP Nadda. Laxman revealed that presently, a detailed report was being prepared by the party. This report will include details of funds spent by the Centre for the welfare of various sections of people, which will be released after Sankranti. Laxman said that ‘Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ bike rallies will be held in all the Assembly constituencies, including Charminar and Yakutpura, where the party workers will go door-to-door and convince Muslims to support the BJP. “Getting the support of Pasmanda Muslims, and ensuring the welfare of all sections irrespective of religion and caste, will be the focus of BJP after coming to power,” Laxman said.