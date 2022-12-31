Justice league: Telangana High Court reserves orders on Kanugolu’s plea to quash summons

By Express News Service

Justice K Surender of Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders on a quash plea filed by Sunil Kanugolu, the political strategist employed by the Telangana Congress who was in charge of the party’s ‘war room’.The petitioner has urged the court to quash a notice issued to him by the Cyber Crime Police of CCS Hyderabad to appear before them on January 8, 2023.

CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner informed the court that Kanugolu is a member of the Congress national task force and has no connection with the purported video that surfaced on the Facebook page “Telangana Galam” in which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MLC K Kavitha and Minister KT Rama Rao were portrayed as comedians. “If one is that sensitive, one cannot be in politics,” senior counsel said.

“Kanugolu resides and works in New Delhi and is unrelated to the Congress war room in Hyderabad. He had nothing to do with the raid on the war room in Madhapur by the Cyber Crime Police because the BRS was purportedly being unfairly disparaged on numerous social media sites,” senior counsel said.

He said that Kanugolu was not included as an accused (A1) in the FIR filed at Cyber Crimes PS, CCS. “Kanugolu was not served with the notice required by Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code and in fact, it was senior congress leader Mallu Ravi who received it,” Mohan Reddy told the court.

NTPC CMD, HR manager sentenced to jail for contempt

Justices Shameem Akthar and N Thukaramji of the TS High Court on Friday sentenced NTPC CMD Gurudeep Singh NTCP HR, GM Manikanth, to two months simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 in a contempt case.

Regonda Srinivas and six others had filed a contempt case against NTPC for failing to comply with court orders that the recruiting process is completed on or before December 17, 2021.

While the recruitment took place in 2017, the NTPC failed to conduct an examination of individuals whose names were sponsored by the Employment Exchange. Instead, the NTPC released a fresh notification on February 1, 2022, and cancelled the earlier recruiting process, thus violating the court’s directive. The sentences were suspended for six weeks.

