Muted New Year fete as Telangana High Court says no to loud music in pubs after 10 pm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed Interlocutory Applications (IAs) filed by Sunburn Super Club, Farzi Café, Amnesia Lounge Bar, and Broadway and Brewery -- seeking to vacate an interim order by a single judge on September 12, 2022.

“We are not inclined to vacate or alter the judgement dated September 12, 2022, at this time,” said the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy.

The police commissioners for Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda were given a temporary order by a single judge to stop playing of music in bars and restaurants without a permit. The interim ruling further specified that businesses with licences were not permitted to play music after 10 pm.

The interim order was issued following a petition submitted by the Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association and another saying that nine specific establishments had not obeyed environmental rules and were causing hardship to residents, particularly elderly citizens, due to loud music.

It was also claimed that there was disorderly activity outside the restaurants late at night. After rejecting the Interlocutory Applications, the high court bench adjourned the main petitions and writ appeal to February 20, 2023.

