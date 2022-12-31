Telangana: 1,365 Group III, 5,204 nursing posts notified

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notification for 1,365 vacancies in various departments under Group-III services on Friday. The online applications for the posts will commence on January 24 and end on February 23, 2023.

The TSPSC said that the detailed notification with a breakup of vacancies, age limit, the scale of pay, educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be made available on https://www.tspsc.gov.in from January 24.

As per the notification, there are 712 vacancies in the Finance Department, followed by the Higher Education Department with 89 vacancies. The Commission notified vacancies in 26 departments.

In another bonanza for the unemployed, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) issued a notification for 5,204 staff nurse posts. The online applications will commence on January 25 and end on February 15.

The applicants will be selected based on 100 points, out of which 80 will be based on written examination to be held at Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad centres, and the remaining will be awarded for service in the State government hospitals/ institutions/ programmes on contract/outsourced basis.

The detailed notification is available at https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notification for 1,365 vacancies in various departments under Group-III services on Friday. The online applications for the posts will commence on January 24 and end on February 23, 2023. The TSPSC said that the detailed notification with a breakup of vacancies, age limit, the scale of pay, educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be made available on https://www.tspsc.gov.in from January 24. As per the notification, there are 712 vacancies in the Finance Department, followed by the Higher Education Department with 89 vacancies. The Commission notified vacancies in 26 departments. In another bonanza for the unemployed, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) issued a notification for 5,204 staff nurse posts. The online applications will commence on January 25 and end on February 15. The applicants will be selected based on 100 points, out of which 80 will be based on written examination to be held at Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad centres, and the remaining will be awarded for service in the State government hospitals/ institutions/ programmes on contract/outsourced basis. The detailed notification is available at https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.