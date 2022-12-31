Home States Telangana

Telangana: Arrest & punish Naresh immediately, says Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest

Participating in a massive protest organised at Moinabad here, Rangarajan urged the police to immediately arrest Bairi Naresh and punish him severely. 

Published: 31st December 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

CS Rangarajan

Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest CS Rangarajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest CS Rangarajan on Friday demanded that those who insulted Lord Ayyappa be arrested and punished as per the law.

Participating in a massive protest organised at Moinabad here, Rangarajan urged the police to immediately arrest Bairi Naresh and punish him severely. 

“This was a well-planned strategy to target the Ayyappa devotees and enrage them.  As per the Hindu scriptures, Lord Ayyappa is the incarnation of the Hindu deity Hariharaputra, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Mohini, the female avatar of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, it is wrong to say that Lord Ayyappa is the son of two men,” Rangarajan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chilkur Balaji temple CS Rangarajan
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp