Telangana: Arrest & punish Naresh immediately, says Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest CS Rangarajan on Friday demanded that those who insulted Lord Ayyappa be arrested and punished as per the law.

Participating in a massive protest organised at Moinabad here, Rangarajan urged the police to immediately arrest Bairi Naresh and punish him severely.

“This was a well-planned strategy to target the Ayyappa devotees and enrage them. As per the Hindu scriptures, Lord Ayyappa is the incarnation of the Hindu deity Hariharaputra, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Mohini, the female avatar of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, it is wrong to say that Lord Ayyappa is the son of two men,” Rangarajan said.

HYDERABAD: Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest CS Rangarajan on Friday demanded that those who insulted Lord Ayyappa be arrested and punished as per the law. Participating in a massive protest organised at Moinabad here, Rangarajan urged the police to immediately arrest Bairi Naresh and punish him severely. “This was a well-planned strategy to target the Ayyappa devotees and enrage them. As per the Hindu scriptures, Lord Ayyappa is the incarnation of the Hindu deity Hariharaputra, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Mohini, the female avatar of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, it is wrong to say that Lord Ayyappa is the son of two men,” Rangarajan said.