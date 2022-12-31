Home States Telangana

Telangana: ‘Sapta Matrukalu - Sapta Swaralu’ organised by Infosys and Bhavans concludes

The emergence of ‘Seven Swaras’ from nature, through elegant classical dance filled everyone with divine bliss.

Published: 31st December 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Sapta Matrukalu - Sapta Swaralu’, a seven-day cultural festival jointly organised by Infosys and Bhavans, Hyderabad and Bengaluru Kendra concluded here on Friday. ‘Sapta Matrukalu - Sapta Swaralu’ - Andhranatyam was presented by Kalakrishna and team. It began with ‘Kumbha Harathi’ followed by pushpanjali, ode to ‘Navagrahas’ and ‘Vishnu Kaivaram’.

Later, the evolution of music and Sapta Swaras from the cosmic sound ‘Om’ emerging from nature and the seven swaras to describe ‘Saptha Matrukas’ was magnificently illustrated by the artistes. The emergence of ‘Seven Swaras’ from nature, through elegant classical dance, filled everyone with divine bliss.  

KG Raghavan, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Bengaluru Kendra, Naga Lakshmi, joint director of BVB, Bengaluru Kendra, S Gopalakrishnan, vice-chairman, BVB, Hyderabad Kendra, C Rama Devi, director (Academics), Krishnan, registrar, Hyderabad Kendra and Principals of Bhavans schools attended.  

Raghavan, while addressing the gathering, paid rich tributes to Kulapati KM Munshi, on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans was established by him to revitalise Indian culture and provide value-based education.

He said that organising ‘Nisarga Vaibhav’ - a week-long meaningful cultural festival by Infosys and Bhavans, Hyderabad and Bengaluru Kendra, was truly realising Kulapati Munshi’s dream of reviving Indian culture, also with a strong message to youngsters to ‘preserve nature’ through the medium of art and culture.

