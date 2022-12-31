Uproar over Dalit leader’s remarks on Ayyappa in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the City Police Commissioner’s office in Basheerbagh on Friday after Ayyappa devotees staged a protest taking exception to a video circulating on social media in which a Dalit leader, Bairi Naresh, who is also the President of Bharata Nasthika Sangham was seen making some objectionable comments on Lord Ayyppa during a meeting in Ravulapally of Vikarabad district.

Later, they made a representation, seeking action against Bairi Naresh. Meanwhile, two complaints were simultaneously registered in Hyderabad Cybercrime and Banjara Hills police stations on Friday.Amar Narendrula in his complaint filed at Banjara Hills police station stated that he came across the video while browsing the Internet.

The ulterior motive was to target, ridicule and hurt the religious sentiments, he said, adding that it has become a fashion for everyone to target Hindu gods. In another complaint lodged with Cybercrime police, Karate Kalyani stated that Bairi Naresh made some comments that were highly objectionable and amounted to sacrilege.

