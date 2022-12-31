Home States Telangana

Uproar over Dalit leader’s remarks on Ayyappa in Telangana

In another complaint lodged with Cybercrime police, Karate Kalyani stated that Bairi Naresh made some comments that were highly objectionable and amounted to sacrilege.

Published: 31st December 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa , devotees

The devotees of Ayyappa and BJP leaders stage a protest near the RIMS Medical College in Adilabad on Friday, demanding that Bairi Naresh be booked under PD Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the City Police Commissioner’s office in Basheerbagh on Friday after Ayyappa devotees staged a protest taking exception to a video circulating on social media in which a Dalit leader, Bairi Naresh, who is also the President of Bharata Nasthika Sangham was seen making some objectionable comments on Lord Ayyppa during a meeting in Ravulapally of Vikarabad district.

Later, they made a representation, seeking action against Bairi Naresh. Meanwhile, two complaints were simultaneously registered in Hyderabad Cybercrime and Banjara Hills police stations on Friday.Amar Narendrula in his complaint filed at Banjara Hills police station stated that he came across the video while browsing the Internet.

The ulterior motive was to target, ridicule and hurt the religious sentiments, he said, adding that it has become a fashion for everyone to target Hindu gods. In another complaint lodged with Cybercrime police, Karate Kalyani stated that Bairi Naresh made some comments that were highly objectionable and amounted to sacrilege.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
City Police Commissioner’s office Basheerbagh Ayyappa devotees
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp