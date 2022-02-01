STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All Political Party JAC stages dharna, demands Kazipet rail coach factory

The protest programme was attended by Congress leader from Jangaon, Janga Raghava Reddy and leaders from CPI, CPM, TMRPS, MRPS as well as retired Railway employees.

Demanding a railway coach factory at Kazipet as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, leaders representing different political parties held a demonstration in front of the Rail Nilayam on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding a Railway coach factory at Kazipet, leaders of the All Political Party JAC, which represents various political parties, staged a demonstration in front of the Rail Nilayam on Monday.In view of the Annual General Budget (2022-23), the leaders led by State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar, Assembly Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and others demanded allocation of promised funds through the Budget, for a coach factory at Kazipet as envisaged in the AP Reorganisation Act. 

They also recalled that a wagon repair shop was already been sanctioned at Kazipet, but the project remains pending. For this, Telangana has already handed over 159.17 acre of land to the Railways. “As the cost of the project is expected to be more than Rs 400 crore, at least Rs 200 crore should be provided in the present Budget so that construction work can be taken up immediately,” the leaders urged.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that besides the coach factory, the Union government must form a Railway division at Kazipet. He sought that works on Kazipet-Huzurabad-Karimnagar line be expedited. The protest programme was attended by Congress leader from Jangaon, Janga Raghava Reddy and leaders from CPI, CPM, TMRPS, MRPS as well as retired Railway employees. Later, the leaders submitted a memorandum to SCR GM, Sanjeev Kishore. 

