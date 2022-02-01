Beaten Covid-19 but still coughing two weeks on? Time to see the doctor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Relentless cough, occasional bouts of cough, irritant cough are becoming common symptoms in post-Covid patients. While a majority of patients are reporting dry and irritant cough which comes either occasionally or persistently, many are also reporting productive cough. Doctors note that while this is a common post-Covid manifestation, it must not be ignored.

“By rule, if any cough exceeds beyond 10-14 days of infection then it must be shown to a doctor. If the cough is dry, it could be due to an allergic reaction by the body to the infection, or due to some changes the virus made in the throat.

Both these can be resolved by taking cough medication or by consuming hot water or home remedies which soothe the throat,” explained Dr Navodaya Gilla, Internal Medicine Specialist, Care Hospital.

He however cautioned those having a productive cough. “It is common in all viral infections to have lowered immunity which leads to another infection catching on. In such cases, a productive cough is followed by sputum. If this persists beyond 14 days, it must be sent for culture and shown to a doctor,” he said.