Congress files plea against proposed power hike

The Congress leader expressed his concern over the rise in number of fatal accidents among staffers despite the TSERC allotted Rs 5 crore to each Discom to take up works to improve safety. 

Published: 01st February 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Monday filed a petition before the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) requesting it to not to allow the tariff hike proposed by TS Discoms.In his petition, PCC official spokesperson B Ayodhya Reddy held that the proposed tariff would work against poorer sections.

“Those utilising power within 50 units will face an increase of 55.20%, while those between 51-100 units will face an additional burden of 39.50%, but interestingly those spending over 800 units will only have to pay only 8.9% more. If the proposal materialises, those who are now paying Rs  72.50 will end up paying Rs 112.50 from April. This is going to impact a large number of people in Telangana, since 0-100 domestic slab consumers are nearly two-thirds of the total 1.15 crore domestic consumers,” Ayodhya Reddy said. The Congress leader expressed his concern over the rise in number of fatal accidents among staffers despite the TSERC allotted Rs 5 crore to each Discom to take up works to improve safety. 

