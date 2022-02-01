STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress stage protest over unemployment

Former MP, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, who also took part in the protest, blamed the CM for suicides of unemployed youth. 

TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav and Youth Congress workers stage a protest near Gun Park in Hyderabad on Monday.

TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav and Youth Congress workers stage a protest near Gun Park in Hyderabad on Monday. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing their protest against the state government over the issue of unemployement, Youth Congress activists held a demonstration at Gun Park on Monday. Telangana Youth Congress President K Shiv Sena Reddy said, “It has been three years since the Chief Minister promised to offer unemployment allowance to jobless youth of the state.”

He said, "The government has not only failed to come up with job notification, but also could not keep its promise of offering the allowance even as unemployed youth continue to take their own lives. Around 50 lakh youth are eagerly awaiting to get jobs and out of them 26 lakhs have already applied through TSPSC." 

