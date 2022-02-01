STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Government releases Rs 84 crore for development works in Nalgonda

The Minister directed the officials to conduct a water and power audit and said that regular review meetings will be held to track the progress of projects.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

beautification, widening of roads

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has released Rs 84 crore for the development works in Nalgonda district, which include widening of roads and beautification of junctions.During a meeting held on Monday, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao urged the district authorities to focus on the creation of civic amenities and the infrastructure required for the future needs of the town. 

Senior municipal officials gave a detailed account of the development projects to be undertaken in the Nalgonda town, which include drinking water supply, power management, development of green parks and other beautification works.The Minister directed the officials to conduct a water and power audit and said that regular review meetings will be held to track the progress of projects.

State Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, who was also present in the meeting, said that Rs 46 crore will be spent on the stretch between Vivekananda statue on Hyderabad road to the Collector’s office across the clock tower, Rs 15 crore will cover the road stretch from Nilgiri-Nandikonda junction on the Devarakonda road to the Kattal Goodem Collector’s office.Reddy said the roads from Kesaraju Palli would be widened for Rs 15 crore. He also said that Rs 4 crore will be spent on the development of junctions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalgonda Development State government
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp