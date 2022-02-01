Government releases Rs 84 crore for development works in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has released Rs 84 crore for the development works in Nalgonda district, which include widening of roads and beautification of junctions.During a meeting held on Monday, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao urged the district authorities to focus on the creation of civic amenities and the infrastructure required for the future needs of the town.

Senior municipal officials gave a detailed account of the development projects to be undertaken in the Nalgonda town, which include drinking water supply, power management, development of green parks and other beautification works.The Minister directed the officials to conduct a water and power audit and said that regular review meetings will be held to track the progress of projects.

State Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, who was also present in the meeting, said that Rs 46 crore will be spent on the stretch between Vivekananda statue on Hyderabad road to the Collector’s office across the clock tower, Rs 15 crore will cover the road stretch from Nilgiri-Nandikonda junction on the Devarakonda road to the Kattal Goodem Collector’s office.Reddy said the roads from Kesaraju Palli would be widened for Rs 15 crore. He also said that Rs 4 crore will be spent on the development of junctions