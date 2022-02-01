STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC reserves orders in Kaloji varsity case

The single judge said that after the declaration of the results, the respondents are at the liberty to reschedule supplementary examinations.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana, on Monday, reserved its orders in writ appeal filed by Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University. The university filed the writ petition after a single judge bench of the High Court on December 24, 2021 directed  “evaluation of answerscripts of all the students who have failed in the examinations and not necessarily only those who approached this court”.

The single judge said that after the declaration of the results, the respondents are at the liberty to reschedule supplementary examinations. Further, to ensure fair play the respondents are directed to get the answerscripts evaluated through new examiners, in a writ petition filed by Dr Devender Banavath and 11 other PG medical students.

Kaloji varsity challenged the single judge orders in a writ appeal. On behalf of the varsity, Additional Advocate General J Ramachander Rao argued that there is no settled law on re-evaluation. There are no pleadings in the writ petition stating that answersheets have not been properly evaluated. There is no material to establish that evaluators have violated any rules. The division bench heard the Additional Advocate General and reserved its orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court Telangana Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University Writ appeal
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp