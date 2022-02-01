HC reserves orders in Kaloji varsity case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana, on Monday, reserved its orders in writ appeal filed by Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University. The university filed the writ petition after a single judge bench of the High Court on December 24, 2021 directed “evaluation of answerscripts of all the students who have failed in the examinations and not necessarily only those who approached this court”.

The single judge said that after the declaration of the results, the respondents are at the liberty to reschedule supplementary examinations. Further, to ensure fair play the respondents are directed to get the answerscripts evaluated through new examiners, in a writ petition filed by Dr Devender Banavath and 11 other PG medical students.

Kaloji varsity challenged the single judge orders in a writ appeal. On behalf of the varsity, Additional Advocate General J Ramachander Rao argued that there is no settled law on re-evaluation. There are no pleadings in the writ petition stating that answersheets have not been properly evaluated. There is no material to establish that evaluators have violated any rules. The division bench heard the Additional Advocate General and reserved its orders.